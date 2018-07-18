Seminar on cancer held in Nizwa

NIZWA, July 18 – A seminar on ‘Cancer and Community Health’ was held at Al Deia Hall of the Omani Women’s Association in Nizwa on Wednesday.

The seminar was organised by the Al Dakhiliyah branch of Oman Cancer Association in cooperation with Nizwa Hospital. It was presided over by Dr Rashid bin Sulaiman al Mandhari, Director-General of Social Development in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The seminar focused on the nature of cancer, its causes and the available treatment.

Dr Said bin Abdullah al Baroumi, Senior Consultant for General Surgery at Nizwa Hospital, participated in a dialogue at the seminar in which he spoke about the disease, its causes and treatment.

Dr Samia bint Salim al Hatali, Specialist in General Surgery and Breast Surgery, also participated in the dialogue.

She spoke about breast cancer, the importance of self-examination, treatments and its stages.

Sumaya bint Ali Ambo Ali, a social worker, spoke on how to adapt to the disease, how the patient should accept the disease and the role of the family and community. Oman Cancer Association plans to hold more such seminars in Al Dakhiliyah with support from Oman Electricity Transmission Company.

AMAL AL RIYAMI