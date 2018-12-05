Seminar discusses biography of Maskari

Ibra: A seminar on the biography of Shaikh Jaber bin Ali al Maskari was organised in Ibra in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science (SQHCCS). The seminar was organised by Ibra Cultural Center. The seminar included four working papers, the first entitled biography of Shaikh Jaber bin Ali al Maskari. The second working paper was on education and life of Shaikh Jaber al Maskari. The third paper dealt with the literary works of Shaikh Al Maskari. The fourth paper dealt with documents of Shaikh Al Maskari.

The seminar also included a documentary on the biography of Shaikh Al Maskari. On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition on books, writings of Shaikh Al Maskari and his role in social life and education was also organised. Al Maskari was born in 1338 AH in Al Yhamdi in the Wilayat of Ibra. He led an active social life among Omanis in Zanzibar and Pemba island. Al Maskari had been a judge in a number of cities of Oman for about thirty years. He died on 24th Rabi al Thani 1439 AH, corresponding to January 10, 2018. — ONA