Semifreddo with liquorice of Calabria

Ingredients

Caramelized almonds

150 g of sugar

120 g of flaked almonds

Cook the sugar in a saucepan. Reached the consistency of the caramel, pour the flaked almonds. Mix fast until the ingredients are completely mix and pour immediately on baking paper. To leave cool and cut into small pieces.

The semifreddo

85 g of egg white

125 g of sugar

300 g of fresh cream

20 g of amaretto di Saronno

Cook the sugar bringing it to 121° C and pour it flush on the snow-bound albumen. Mount with a whisk until cooling of the compound. Incorporate the semi-coated cream, Saronno amaretto and caramelized almonds. Pour into single-portion molds and put in the freezer.

Liquorice sauce

150 g of fresh milk

50 g of fresh cream

45 g of egg yolks

30 g of sugar

5 g of licorice powder.

Bring milk to the boil with cream and licorice, stirring constantly. Pour the mixture onto the egg yolks, previously mixed with sugar. Put back on fire and bring to 82° C, then strain and allow to cool.

For the raspberry sauce

100 g of raspberry

1 g of mint

4 g of brown sugar

30 g of sparkling water

5 g of rum

In a pan caramelize the sugar and add the raspberries, cook for a minute and blend with the rum; pour into a container and add water, blend and filter.

Almond chips

8 g of orange juice

1 g of orange peel

20 g of sugar icing

5 g of flour

8 g of butter

10 g of flaked almonds

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it rest in the fridge for at least 12 hours. At the time of use, pour on baking paper and bake at 180° C for 3 minutes.

The biscuit

14 g of butter

25 g of flour

10 g of powdered sugar

1 pinch of salt

60 g of almond flour

5 g of egg

Assemble all the ingredients in the planetary mixer. Withdraw the dough, wrap it with foil and let it rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Spread and bake at 180° C for about 12 minutes, then allow to cool completely and crumble into a grain.

Composition of the dish

Pour the liquorice sauce and raspberry sauce into the dish.

In the middle of the plate put the biscuit granule and above lay the semifreddo, complete with almond chips and chocolate, some aspberries and licorice.

THE PRODUCT

Liquorice is a perennial herb typical of the Mediterranean region, particularly in Calabria. Its roots are among the medicinal products of herbalists as it contains a very important active ingredient — glycyrrhizin. This substance gives it an anti-inflammatory and anti-viral action.

COOKING

Contrary to what might be thought, liquorice also triumphs on the table, excellent to give a different touch to your dishes. There are many dishes based on liquorice, curious, highly original flavours ranging from starters based on the sea to desserts and fine liquors from the Mediterranean tradition. The nutritional value is 20 kcal per 100 grams of liquorice consumed but, in cooking, very small amounts are more than enough as its smell and flavour are so strong that a tiny amount is enough to colour, perfume and aromatise. Liquorice can be bought powdered, in sticks to chew, it’s excellent for aromatising grappas, decoctions and infusions, in pastilles prepared with pure liquorice extract and juice as a sweetener and flavour corrective in the pharmaceutical industry.

Originally from Calabria in Southern Italy, Chef Luigi has lived and worked in different cities including Muscat, Sharm-el-Sheikh, Stuttgart, Bangkok, London, Paris, St Petersburg, New York, New Delhi and George Town, gaining experiences in two and three Michelin star restaurants.

A master of his craft, Chef Luigi has won several accolades including the ‘Best Chef in India’ the Best Modern European Cuisine category at the Top Chef 2016 Awards and two gold medals at the International Kremlin Culinary Cup 2013 in Moscow. He has previously represented Calabria at international shows including World Travel Market in London in November 2007, the International Wine and Food Society in the Cayman Islands in March 2009 among others.

Chef Luigi has taught at the Italian Institute for Advanced Culinary and Pastry Arts as the creative cuisine professor for one year in 2014, and in 2015 he published his first book Calabria in Tutti i Sensi — Un Viaggio con Luigi Ferraro (Calabria in every way — A journey with Luigi Ferraro) in co-operation with photographer Riccardo Marcialis and published by Rubbettino Editore.

Chef Luigi is currently the Executive Chef of InterContinental Regency Bahrain and is in Oman to showcase his outstanding signature Italian cuisines at Intercontinental Muscat’s Tomato Restaurant from March 1 to 14.