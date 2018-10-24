Self-help guru to meet students

Muscat: Motivational speaker and author Shiv Khera will address teachers and students at Indian School Al Mabaila on Saturday at 6:30 pm. Khera is the author of fifteen books, including international bestseller You Can Win’ which has sold over 3.7 million copies in 21 languages. Tens of thousands of people have benefitted from his dynamic workshops held internationally in over 20 countries and millions have heard him as a keynote speaker. Shiv Khera’s address to the students and teachers of Indian Schools marks the finale of a two-day career guidance programme organised by the Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman.

