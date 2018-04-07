Self-confidence makes dreams possible

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami –

With persistence and believe in hope, dreams can be achieved. This is one of the key principles we should have in life. Otherwise, we will not have the courage to proceed in making our dreams come true.

This is what I personally believe in and learned from another inspiring writer and internationally accredited self-development coach. It’s out of personal experience and pride that we can say this is the truth.

All what has been said is not that complicated as some people assume. It’s just a simple equation to be a happy and a successful person because you deserve it like others.

You shouldn’t think of being someone else to be successful and having a decent life. All what you need to do is just to discover yourself to bring out all the talents and competencies you have in you.

Never ever think that it would be a difficult task to accomplish, although it is not easy too.

As they say, you need to work smart and not just hard. Have your own principles in life, believe in your dreams and strive hard to achieve them. Eventually, with strong self-confidence and persistence, your dreams will become reality someday for sure.

Since the early days of childhood, we all used to have dreams some of which are even beyond our expectations. However, it’s good that we have that kind of imagination and thinking to be someone or achieve something in particular.

Perhaps, all that was the spark of our dreams which might grow up with us or even change to something else. But at least we have started dreaming and making our own way to achieve success.

As a matter of fact, inside each one of us, there are secrets, most of which are undiscovered. Possibly because we have not given ourselves the chance to think of what talents, competencies or skills we have that distinguish every person. Else, we might not accord that much of attention to these distinguished personal characteristics.

Thus, we are being unfair to ourselves by not trying to discover what we have or not even believe in our talents and capabilities.

Therefore, this is a call for everyone to dig into himself/herself and discover the hidden secrets and reveal it to the whole world. We should always try to bring out our talents and be proud of them.

It’s very commendable to share your self-pride for being someone with a mission to achieve your dreams and be a successful person. Sometimes all what we need is to set our own principles, discover our dreams and objectives in life and then work at achieving them.

Perhaps, having a strategic road map for our dreams and goals will help us pave the way to achieve success.

All what I can tell you is that we should not give up our dreams no matter what it takes from us, either time or effort. We might feel our dreams are complicated and difficult to achieve, but once we believe in them, things will definitely become smooth and possible. It’s about always keeping hopes alive and being focused, confident and persistent.

As it has been said that success comes only to those who believe in their dreams and if you can dream it, you can make it. True, you are what you believe in. If you believe in your dream, then it can be possible to achieve.

