Selective tax joint session tomorrow

Muscat: The Majlis A’ Shura and the State Council discussed the areas of disagreement between the draft law for selective goods tax, ahead of the joint session, which has been called on the orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Majlis A’ Shura said it discussed on Monday the areas disagreement and articles which the State Council decided to add to the proposed draft tax law on selective goods for discussion on Tuesday during the joint session, which has been called under the orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Saleh bin Saeed Masan, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Committee, said there are five articles on which there is a disagreement and the members have made their comments in the draft law.

This came during the first ordinary session of the fourth annual session (2018-2019) , which was held under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Mawali, Chairman of Majlis A’Shura.

At the first Regular session of the fourth sitting of the sixth term, the State Council also discussed the draft law of the selective goods tax.

The Ministerial Decision No 64/2018 issued to impose local taxes/ charges on goods and services was published in the official gazette in April this year.

As per the details, taxes of varying rates, to be borne by consumers, will be imposed on goods that are harmful to public health and environment. It also includes luxury items.

A senior official at the Ministry of Finance told the Observer that there is an agreement among the GCC countries to impose taxes on alcohol, tobacco, carbohydrates and energy drinks.

On luxury goods, he said a decision has to be made on what kinds of goods are luxury, whether it is based on the pricing or the types of engines in the case of vehicles.