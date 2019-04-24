Seeb lift Oman Volleyball League first division title

Muscat, April 24 – Seeb defeated Al Salam 3-0 to lift the prestigious first division title of the Oman Volleyball League at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, late on Tuesday. Seeb beat Al Salam 25-22, 25-23 and 25-20. Sohar were positioned in third place after beating Al Kamil and Al Wafi club 3-1. Sohar won 25-20, 25-21, 18-25 and 25-20. At the end of the match, Talal Said Al Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, was the chief guest of the match in presence of Oman Volleyball Association chairman, Shaikh Badar al Rawas, delivered the awards for the top team winners.

Related