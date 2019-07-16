Seeb fishing contest turns a huge draw

MUSCAT, JULY 16 – Winners in the Seeb Fishing Competition were awarded prizes on Tuesday at a ceremony held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Nadir bin al Julanda al Said. The competition, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Seeb Wali’s Office and the Fishermen Committee in Seeb, is powered by Al Mouj Muscat. Vouching for its rising popularity, the competition’s third edition saw participant figures increase from 150 fishermen in 45 boats last year, to 251 fishermen in 73 boats this year. The number of fish caught also increased over last year, from 1,050 kg to a massive 1,940 kg this year.

Prizes were presented to the winning teams of the biggest single fish caught and the largest quantity of fish brought in by a single boat, in addition to the winners of the kids’ swimming and fishing competitions. CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, said: “We believe it is our responsibility to support the local community and join forces with such esteemed partners to create opportunities for Omanis. Fishing is such an integral part of Omani tradition and Corporate Social Responsibility events such as this play a significant part in keeping it alive — and hopefully encouraging a new generation of Omanis to take up the profession.”

Salim bin Darweesh al Hassani, Head of Fisheries Development Department at Seeb, said: “We were delighted by the growing popularity of the fishing competition, which reflects the positive feedback we receive every year. We are grateful to have the unyielding support of Al Mouj Muscat and the organising committee who help make this annual competition such a success. It is a reflection of Al Mouj Muscat’s commitment to supporting and giving back to the local community in Oman.”

The competition was open to Seeb resident fishermen as well as fishing enthusiasts above the age of 18 years. In this year’s edition, special fishing and swimming competitions dedicated for children were introduced, while free sea tours were offered to families and individuals on the day of the competition.

The annual Seeb Fishing Competition comes in line with Al Mouj Muscat’s CSR strategy towards supporting the local community where it operates. This one of its kind initiative in the Sultanate symbolises the company’s contribution to the development of local fishing industries and promotion of sustainable and environment-friendly fishing practices. Accordingly, the competition sees an increasing number of fishermen and other fishing enthusiasts every year.