Seeb fishing competition nets over 1,050 kg catch

MUSCAT: Al Mouj Muscat held a ceremony to recognise the winners of the second annual Seeb Fishing Competition at Al Mouj Golf in a ceremony presided over by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. Shaikh Ibrahim bin Yahya al Rawahi, Wali of Seeb, members of Al Mouj Muscat’s Executive Management and other dignitaries were also present.

Over 150 fishermen and fishing enthusiasts in 45 boats competed in the event organised by the Wali Office of Seeb and the Fishermen Committee in Seeb in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Al Mouj Muscat.

More than 1,050 kg of fish caught throughout the day, and prizes were given for the biggest fish caught, as well as for the largest quantity of fish brought in by a single boat. This year’s competition has seen a big rise in terms of participation and catch compared to last year’s edition which saw participation of 31 boats and 100 fishermen with a total of 370 kg fish caught.

Ahmed bin Abdullah al Massan, Head of Finance and IT at Al Mouj Muscat, said, “This competition is part of Al Mouj Muscat’s corporate social responsibility strategy to support local community and reflect our belief in joining forces to create opportunities for Omanis. Events such as this play a significant role in empowering youth in different fields as well as urging them to sustain this wonderful tradition and hopefully encourage young Omanis into the profession.”

Speaking on the occasion, Salim bin Darweesh al Hassani, Head of Fisheries Department at Seeb, said, “We were delighted to bring the fishing competition back for a second year — and after last year’s positive feedback we weren’t surprised to see even more fishermen and fishing enthusiasts taking part. We are grateful to have the unwavering support from Al Mouj Muscat in bringing this event to fruition together with the organising committee, as part of its commitment sustaining this traditional profession and supporting fishermen in Oman.”

The competition was open to Seeb fishermen and fishing enthusiasts above the age of 18 years. In order to compete, participants needed a boat licence and fishing licence from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Fishing enthusiasts were required to get a boat licence from the Ministry of Transport and Communications and a fishing licence from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

