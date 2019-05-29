Seeb club felicitates winning teams of 2018/2019 season

MUSCAT, may 29 – The 12-time HM Youth Cup winners, Seeb club, felicitated the members of its sports teams who accomplished titles in different sports during the current season 2018/2019. In a glittering Ramadhan night event on Tuesday at the club in Al Khoudh, Seeb club’s board of management honoured many sports teams in different sports team including football, volleyball, basketball and table tennis. The annual club event was attended by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan and chairman of Seeb club, in presence of the board members, team players and media representatives.

His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said appreciated the positive efforts taken by different teams to reach the podium. He affirmed that the club will continue in its philosophy as diversified sports club at both sports and youth activities. He concluded the statement through advising all the teams to continue their hard work in next season and achieve better results and accomplishments. At football team level, Seeb first team made their return to Omantel League after an absence of four seasons. Muscat Governorate giants Seeb beat Al Bashayer 1-0 in round seven of first division league. With that victory, three times HM Cup winners sealed the direct spot to the top-tier league.

Seeb under-15 football team clinched the crown of Oman Football Association’s Under-15 league after registering a 3-1 win over neighbours Oman Club at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Also, Seeb Under-21 football team beat Al Mudhaibi Club 2-0 to lift Shield crown of the Under-21 football league at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Seeb volleyball team won the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship alongside the Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) First Division League title. Seeb hockey team reached to the final match of His Majesty’s Cup Hockey Championship. Seeb is positioned as runner up after a 3-0 defeat against Ahli Sidab club at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Seeb table tennis team was crowned the champion for the Oman national table tennis championship in 2018. The team comprised the following players: Asad al Raisi, Al Khalil al Barashi, Haitham al Mandhari and Jihad al Riyami. Also, Seeb Club won the 2017 HM Cup for Youth for the 12th time in its history. Seeb Club succeeded in the right implementation of club policy for both sports and youth activities. Also, the club is working to diversify the sports activities which are exercised by people in the club currently.

