Seeb clinch U-15 league crown

MUSCAT, March 31 – Seeb clinched the crown of Oman Football Association’s Under-15 league after registering a 3-1 win over neighbours Oman Club late on Saturday. The final match was held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex which recorded goof attendance from the fans of both the teams. Sohar were positioned third after they beat Al Suwaiq 3-1 in the third-place match. It was Oman Club who scored the first goal of the match through Jaifer al Balushi in the fourth minute. After taking their time to settle, Seeb players came back strong through a brace from Abdulrahman al Jabri. Al Jabri found the target in the 30th and 44th minutes of the match to give the lead for Seeb colts with the score on 2-1. Mohammed al Balushi added the third goal for Seeb in the 70th minute which confirmed their win.

Oman Club played with 10 players in the last 15 minutes as one of their players were sent off. With player less, Oman Club were unable to score further goals to challenge Seeb. Generally, the Seeb colts have brought the fourth football title to the club this season. Seeb have been promoted to the Omantel League after emerging champions in the first division. Recently the Seeb Under-21 team emerged champions in the OFA U-21 league after beating Al Mudhaibi 2-0. Also, Seeb emerged on top to claim the HM Youth Cup for 2018.