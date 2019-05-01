Seeb clinch Ministry’s Volleyball Shield to complete successful season

MUSCAT, May 1 – Within a week’s time, Seeb Club wrapped up a successful 2018/2019 season as they added the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship alongside the Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) First Division League title which ended last week.

Seeb clinched the title of the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship after beating Al Kamil Wal Wafi 26-28, 25-15, 34-32, 25-18 in the final at the main hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex late on Tuesday. Earlier, Al Salam beat Sohar 3-1 and claimed third place and bronze medals.

Sayyid Dhe al Yazaen bin Haitham Tareq al Said, was the chief guest of the match in presence of Shaikh Badar bin Ali al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association (OVA), and top officials. At the end of match, the chief guest distributed awards to the players.

Seeb team players received gold medals and trophy of the tournament, while Al Kamil Wal Wafi players took home silver medals. Al Salam Club players received bronze medals.

At the individual awards, Adem al Hadidi from Seeb claimed best setter award while Al Kamil Wal Wafi’s player Ali al Muqbali received best libero award. Yousef al Shibli and Ahmed from Seeb Club won best blockers award. Falah al Jaradi and his team-mate Miguel (Seeb) and Hilal al Miqbali (Sohar) received best spikers award while most valuable player was awarded to Ahmed al Shizawi (Sohar).

The tournament, which began on April 5, featured clubs from second division league and the fifth placed team from first division league (Qurayat). Mirbat, Al Bashayer, Qurayat and Ahli-Sidab secured direct spots to the finals of the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship alongside Al Salam, Al Kamil Wal Wafi, Seeb and Sohar.

Seeb sealed a position in the final as they beat Sohar 3-0 in the semifinal. The scoreline was 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. On the other hand, Al Kamil Wal Wafi booked their slot in the final through registering a 3-1 win over the defending champion, Al Salam.

The scoreline was 17-25, 22-25, 28-26, 22-25.

The eighth edition of the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield registered for Seeb. The first edition had started in 2012. Saham dominated the title for three years 2012, 2013 and 2014. Sohar had took the crown in 2015. Al Salam registered three successful consecutive seasons as they had won the title in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Last week, Seeb were crowned with Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) First Division League title after gap of years. It was a great season for Seeb as they claimed the league and Ministry’s Volleyball Shield titles.

