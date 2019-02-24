Seeb Beach Carnival to boost tourism

Muscat, Feb 24 – The Organising Committee of Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival, spearheaded by Muscat Municipality, the Ministry of Tourism, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) and Muscat Eat, announced on Sunday the official launch date of the event between March 7-9 at Sur Al Hadid Corniche in Wilayat Al Seeb, Muscat. The first-ever beach carnival is driven by the joined efforts of the key partners, as part of the Implementation, Support and Follow-up Unit (Tanfeedh) initiatives to boost the local tourism through better utilization of the beaches to host unique tourism events.

The event also aims to encourage the participation of local SMEs, local community members and institutions. Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival will feature a variety of activities perfect for children and families, including street food dining options, beach bazaars and live bands. Guests can also enjoy water sports and beach games to compliment the three-day event. Badar Ali al Bahri, Director-General of Muscat Municipality, Seeb, said: “Organising Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival aims to promote local tourism.

The active partnership between Muscat Municipality, Ministry of Tourism and OMRAN has resulted in the creation of this event to be organised at Sur Al Hadid Corniche, the first beachfront destination that is fully equipped to host public beach events and attract various audiences from local community and beyond. The carnival aligns with the efforts to boost local tourism and also offers Omani SMEs and local talents an ideal platform to creatively present their services and products.

“Muscat Municipality has taken into consideration the importance of improving public areas in Muscat. Seeb Waterfront development

is one of the remarkable milestones and Sur Al Hadid beachfront has been developed according to best urban planning standards; incorporating modern facilities, pedestrian walkways, bicycle tracks, and restaurants and cafes.”

Abdullah Salim al Thahli, Assistant Director-General of Tourism Products and Sites Development, pointed out to the key role these events play in attracting visitors and local tourism.

“Oman is known for its long beaches that can be perfect for events that increase local tourism and attract more visitors who are looking for fun beach experiences. The Carnival vision fall in line with the National Tourism Strategy that aims to develop local tourism throughout the Sultanate by creating innovative experiences. Tourism festivals have been growing recently in the Sultanate and Sur Al Hadid Carnival will be a new addition to local events agenda”.

Abdul Wahid al Farsi, Director of Business Integration, OMRAN, said: “As part of our national mandate as an executive arm developing tourism projects across the Sultanate, OMRAN strives to support all local tourism initiatives by deploying its expertise in managing leading tourism and hospitality portfolio in the country. As the main partner of Sur Al Hadid Carnival, OMRAN continues to support and increase local in-country value in the tourism sector; while giving SMEs a golden opportunity to innovate and contribute to the development of tourism future.”

Al Farsi also highlighted the direct and indirect business opportunities that are generated by the public tourism events, “Omani businesses and youth have proven their ability to seize fruitful opportunities and realize quantum leap in the development of tourism sector. For instance,

Omani SMEs have continuously played an instrumental role in supporting various events and activities taking place at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre- OMRAN’s flagship project in Madinat Al Irfan”, he added.

Sarah Najeeb al Balushi, Founder and Managing Director of Muscat Eat, the Omani events company behind Oman’s largest food festival, said: “We appreciate the undivided trust of the event partners, Muscat Municipality, Ministry of Tourism and OMRAN, as we launch Oman’s first-ever beach carnival. We are fully committed to cater to the local community, visitors and families and create a fun-filled experience to all.”

The three-day Carnival also included sports and water activities, presented by Uniboats and Al Seeb Club which will organise basketball and beach volleyball tournaments. It will also host a market for SMEs offering F&B, fashion and accessories, as well as feature live music performances by young Omani talents.

