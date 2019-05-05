Security supervisor must in all schools

MUSCAT: All private schools in Oman must make provision for the post of a security supervisor, according to a decision issued by the Minister of Education on Sunday. The decision applies to all schools which cater to 100 students or above. The Minister of Education issued the Ministerial Decision No 105/2019 which amended certain provisions of the regulations for private schools. The decision, which will be published in the Official Gazette, comes into force the day after the date of its publication.

