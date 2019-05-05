Front Stories 

Security supervisor must in all Oman private schools

Oman Observer

Muscat: All private schools in Oman must create the post of a security supervisor, according to a decision issued by the Minister of Education on Sunday.

The decision applies to all schools that cater to 100 students or above.

The Minister of Education issued the Ministerial Decision 105/2019 that amended certain provisions of the regulations for private schools.

The decision, which will be published in the Official Gazette, comes into force the day after the date of its publication.

