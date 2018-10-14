Secretary-general honours Royal Cavalry’s WC squad

MUSCAT: Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary-General of the Royal Court Affairs, honoured the Royal Cavalry’s riders who took part in the Endurance World Cup 2018 which was organised by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) at Tryon, North Carolina, USA. As many as 124 riders from 40 countries took part in the event, which was cancelled due to bad weather conditions after the opening day.

The Royal Cavalry’s riders were very close to grab top positions at the World Equestrian Games prior to the cancellation of the endurance event due to heat and humidity.

The opening-day endurance event was cancelled by heat and humidity following heavy rain.

During the fourth round of the competition races, the International Equestrian Federation decided to cancel the tournament as the Carolina state recorded heavy rain and later resulting humid conditions.

The riders of the Royal Cavalry were very close to obtain some advanced places and record a new achievement for the Sultanate. The Royal Cavalry team was one of the top three teams besides France and Spain teams during the competitions.

In Muscat, Nasr al Kindi met the riders at his office, attended by Brigadier-General Abdulrazak bin Abdulqadir al Shahwarzi, Commander of the Royal Cavalry. The secretary-general appreciated the riders for their performance in the international event, urging them to do more in the next events.

Al Shahwarzi pointed out that the constant support of the secretary-general had big effect on team gaining good results. The riders also thanked the secretary-general for his support and encouragement.

The Sultanate’s team included Mahmoud al Foori on mare Dallilah, Hisham al Farsi on mare Ondia, Saleh al Balushi on stallion Rice and Hussain al Farsi on stallion Rafal de Career. Adil al Balushi on mare Tuscan was the reserve member.

