MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Monday issued four

Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 43/2019 on the appointment of a Secretary General for the Ministry of Finance.

Article 1 appoints Nasser bin Khamis bin Ali al Jashmi as Secretary General for the Ministry of Finance with a minister’s grade.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 44/2019 on the appointment of an under-secretary for the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

Article 1 of the Royal Decree appoints Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy as Under-Secretary at the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

Article 2 says that this Royal Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 45/2019 on the appointment of a deputy to the Governor of Dhofar.

Article 1 appoints Shaikh Muhanna bin Saif al Lamki as Deputy Governor of Dhofar.

Article 2 says that this Royal Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 46/2019 on the appointment of a Permanent Representative for the Sultanate

at the United Nations Organization in New York.

Article 1 appoints Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassaan as Permanent Representative for the Sultanate at the United Nations organisation in New York. Article 2 says that this Royal Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from the date of issue. — ONA

Related