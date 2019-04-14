Second phase work on Salut Fort Park

MUSCAT: The Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs has awarded a tender for implementation of the second stage of the development and rehabilitation of the Salut Fort Archaeological Park in the Wilayat of Bahla in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah. The company will undertake the construction of the hall with a total area of 2,343 square metres. This stage is part of an integrated action plan for the development of the site as an archaeological park after the completion of the first stage. The site was listed on the preliminary list of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in preparation for future inclusion in the Unesco’s list of world heritage sites.

