Second forum on hospitals begins

Muscat: The Second Specialised Hospitals and Centres Forum, organised by the Directorate-General for Specialised Medical Care, was inaugurated by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs in Muscat on Tuesday. The forum aimed at identifying the achievements of the specialised health institutions affiliated to the Ministry of Health. It also touched on core issues related to delivering and improving the health services and the appropriate procedures to overcome the challenges and difficulties in hospitals in order to improve the quality of health services.

