Second edition of French week starts on March 14

MUSCAT, MARCH 6 – A window to French culture, tradition, and an assortment of French cuisines will be the highlights of the French Week to be held from March 14 to 21. Organised by the French Embassy in Oman, the week will also introduce French music and trade and business opportunities at various venues while the leading department stores will feature an assortment of French products.

“The public will be able to attend a lecture on “French Touch” by French teacher at the Ecole Polytechnique, Pierre-Marc Renaudeau. A good means for the public to get a clearer picture of what is French spirit today”, said Renaud Salins, Ambassador of France in Oman. Salins said these events are aimed not only at the French community but also at the Omanis and residents of the Sultanate.

Speaking to the Observer, he said last year French Week attracted over 8,000 people, and for this second edition, structured around the motto “Sharing is an art de vivre”, the embassy expects double that number.

“Although the first edition mainly concentrated on food, this new edition will address 3 other pillars of French identity and tradition of excellence: luxury, water industry and culture. In fact, this does not solely concern the French community and everything has been done to give an international dimension to the project. That’s one of the reasons why many hotels and palaces have decided to come aboard, conceiving special events specially tailored for their clients.” There will also be an interactive conference by LFM (Lycée Francais de Mascate), l’Osmothèque, a renowned perfume school and conservatory based in Versailles, retracing the history of perfumes from ancient times to the present. For details check www.frenchweekinoman.com

