Second Arabian Mountain Biking tourney

MUSCAT, Nov 13 – Coinciding with the celebrations of the 48th National Day, the Second Arabian Mountain Biking tournament will be held from November 16 to 20. It is the first time the tournament of the Arabian Union for Cycling and supported by Oman Cycling Committee, is recognised by the International Union for Cycling. Seven countries will participate in the event namely hosts Oman, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan. As many as 45 men and women contestants for all categories participate in this tournament which are; downhill for men, cross country race for youth, cross country race for women and cross country race for adults.

Tunisia, Morocco and Lebanon are participating in all the races while the rest of the countries participate in all races except cross country race for women. The organising committee has arranged for the accommodation for the foreign teams and other delegates, expected from November 14. A technical-level meeting will be held on November 16 followed by a press conference. On the same morning, the teams participating will be introduced to the routes for the tournament. Twelve international and local referees will participate in the tournament, and the technical committee prepared the pathway according to the ICU standards.