Seasonal flu can be fatal

Muscat, Dec 2 – While warning that seasonal flu, or influenza, could be fatal for some people, Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued some guidelines to deal with it. Many cases of seasonal flu have been reported from health institutions across the country because of the change in climatic conditions. The ministry, in a statement, suggested preventive measures such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing and washing hands regularly. The flu spreads through coughing or sneezing. The infection may also occur through the touching of surfaces or objects contaminated by those infected by influenza followed by touching of eyes, mouth or nose.

Two days after the exposure to flu virus, an infected person may feel some or all of these symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, body/muscle ache, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhoea, especially among children. The condition of some patients may worsen. It may even lead to death. The ministry has recommended seasonal vaccine for people at a higher risk of serious influenza complications, including healthcare workers, pregnant women, aged people, patients with chronic medical conditions (HIV/Aids, respiratory and heart diseases, disorders of kidneys and liver, neurological and metabolic disorders like diabetes and those taking immunosuppressive drugs) as well as pilgrims.

Treatment of influenza also includes drinking a lot of water, resting and taking antiviral medicines that can reduce serious complications and deaths, especially the high-risk groups. The ministry said: “As the Sultanate is a semi-tropical country, seasonal flu virus continues to appear throughout the year. However, the virus starts getting active in early September and might continue until mid-May.” A total of 291 influenza cases have been recorded from July to September as against 992 in the same period of last season. In the previous season (July 2017 to July 2018), the country had seen 2,726 influenza cases, including deaths and complications.