Season over for AC Milan’s Bonaventura

Milan: Italian international midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura’s season has been cut short as he was ruled out of action for up to nine months following knee surgery, his club AC Milan said on Tuesday. The 29-year-old underwent a procedure in the United States to repair a cartilage issue in his left knee.

“Giacomo Bonaventura underwent surgery on the osteochondral lesion of his left knee,” the Serie A outfit said in a statement.

It added: “(The procedure) was successful and the recovery time is estimated to be eight to nine months”.

Bonaventura had scored three goals in eight league appearances this season for Milan, but has been out of action since the 2-1 Europa League defeat to Real Betis at the San Siro on October 25.

Milan are fifth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Juventus. — AFP

