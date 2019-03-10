Search ongoing for two missing people in Mahut

Muscat: The Al Wusta Governorate Police Command with the support of the Coast Guard Police Command, the Police Aviation and Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Public Authority for Civil Defence continue search operations for two citizens who went missing on the sea after their boat capsized in Khaloof area the Wilayat of Mahut.

Royal Oman Police received a report from citizens on Friday afternoon about a small boat that capsized during a sea trip. Initially, two of them were rescued by citizens who happened to be around while the dead bodies of two citizens were pulled out by rescuers. A RAFO helicopter was engaged in the rescue operation soon after receiving the report. A helicopter belonging to the Police Aviation along with Coast Guard vessels joined the search on Sunday. The search operation for the two missing persons is ongoing amid rough sea conditions.

A police source said the cause of the accident was the rough sea condition and overloading. All six people, who are believed to be in their thirties, are residents of North Al Sharqiayh Governorate.

The Royal Oman Police urged sea-goers to comply by safety instructions and not to venture into the sea during bad weather.