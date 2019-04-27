Search underway for missing Australian in Jebel Akhdar

Muscat: In cooperation with the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) is continuing its search operations for the Australian national who went missing during a mountain trek in Al Jebel Al Akhdar on Monday.

PACDA has urged people to share any information about the missing person (presumably in his thirties) on the emergency number 9999.

According to sources, the was walking from the direction of the two flags towards the mountain top.