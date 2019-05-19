Search on for family swept away in Wadi Bani Khalid

Muscat, May 19 – The efforts of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance teams at North Al Sharqiyah Governorate continue with the support of Royal Oman Police. Until the time of writing this report, the search for six members of an Asian family who were washed away by rainwater in Wadi Bani Khalid yesterday, was taking place. The ROP staff worked painstakingly and have exerted big efforts last night to rescue some of the stranded people and vehicles in the wadis. A wounded citizen passed away after he was rescued from the wadi and sent to hospital. The police aviation also rescued a citizen who was stuck in Wadi al Kamil and he is in good health.

The police aviation also transferred some emergency cases from Wadi Bani Khalid to Ibra Hospital. The South Al Sharqiyah Police Department transferred a woman in an emergency condition to the Sur Hospital using a heavy vehicle due to the difficulty of movement in front of other small vehicles. The ROP in cooperation with the citizens rescued a family in Meqaishea in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan in South Al Sharqiyah. Due to the continued effects of the low-pressure, ROP advises everyone to exercise extreme caution and not to cross wadis or lowlands before making sure of the water level.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, speed down, and not to risk crossing the wadis. It also calls on fishermen and cruise enthusiasts, not to enter the sea before checking the weather. Everyone should listen to the instructions broadcast and published through the media and follow the weather bulletin for their safety. The social media sites of the Royal Oman Police, the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance are instructed to inform everyone about the dangers they may suffer from rainwater and wadis. They provide people with important information and urge them to take the necessary precautions.