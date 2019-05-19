Front Stories Local Main 

Search continues for expatriate family in Wadi Bani Khalid

Oman Observer

Muscat: Rescue and search operations are underway for an Asian expatriate family that consisted of six members in Wadi Bani Khalid area of North Sharqiyah.

According to the Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA), their vehicle was dragged by the pressure of the flowing water in the area.

Search operations are underway in the region.

The PACDA team also managed to rescue a stranded family of 12 members in the Mazra’a area of Wadi Bani Khalid after rainwater entered their home.

They were shifted to a safe place and are good health.

The highest amount of rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours was in Wadi Bani Khalid province with 90.6 mm.

Due to wet conditions, most regions of the Sultanate are experiencing a decrease in temperatures.

