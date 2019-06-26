Sea-Watch rescue boat defies Salvini, heads for Italy

Lampedusa: The Sea-Watch 3 NGO boat carrying dozens of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean headed for Lampedusa island on Wednesday despite the threat of hefty fines from Italy’s far-right interior minister.

“I’ve decided to enter the port of Lampedusa,” Sea-Watch tweeted Captain Carola Rackete as saying. “I know this is risky, but the 42 shipwrecked on board are exhausted. I will bring them to safety.”

Marine tracking websites showed the vessel had entered Italian territorial waters after spending 14 days sailing back and forth off the coast of Italy’s southernmost island.

“Enough, we’re entering. Not to provoke, but by necessity, responsibility,” Sea-Watch tweeted.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has tried to ban the Dutch-flagged vessel from approaching under a “closed ports” policy, which has seen migrants repeatedly stranded at sea.

“We will use every lawful means to stop an outlaw ship, which puts dozens of migrants at risk for a dirty political game,” Salvini said on Facebook after Sea-Watch said it was headed for Italy.

“I will not give permission for anyone to disembark… Our patience is over. The Netherlands will answer.”

Salvini said Rome’s ambassador to The Hague was “taking a formal step with the Netherlands government.”

“Italy deserves respect: we expect the Netherlands to take in the immigrants on board,” Salvini said.

Italian coastguard and customs vessels approached the Sea-Watch as it headed for Lampedusa port.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg declined on Tuesday to intervene but called on Italy to “continue to provide all necessary assistance” to vulnerable migrants. The German NGO Sea-Watch had asked the ECHR to impose “interim measures” on Italy, saying the court could ask Rome to take urgent steps to resolve the standoff to “prevent serious and irremediable violations of human rights”. Salvini said on Tuesday the charity vessel could “stay there until Christmas and New Year” but would never be allowed in. Of the 53 migrants initially rescued by the Sea-Watch 3 off Libya on June 12, Italy took in 11 vulnerable people.

Salvini earlier this month issued a decree that would bring fines of up to $57,000 for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel “entering Italian territorial waters without authorisation”. More than 400 migrants have arrived in Italy over the last two weeks aboard smaller vessels, while the Sea-Watch has zig-zagged on the high seas without a safe port. — AFP

