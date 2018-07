MUSCAT: The sea bream fish produced at the aquaculture project in Qurayat are now being supplied to the local markets. Blue Waters Company, which is affiliated to the Oman Aquaculture Development Company, has started supplying these fish in the local markets. These fish are already on sale in Khoudh, Barka and Ibra. With a production capacity of 3,000 tonnes per year, the farm targets local and international markets.

