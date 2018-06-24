SDO launches professional courses

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in encouraging a savings culture in Oman, hosted a special al Mazyona monthly prize draw at Oman Air Flight Training Centre in the presence of Taya bait Sabeea, AGM —Capital Region Branches, and Abdul Rahman Abdullah al Balushi, Senior Manager — Line Operations. The special al Mazyona prize draw rewarded 28 customers with RO 5,000 each.

Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, Bank Muscat is committed to promoting the concept of savings among all strata of society. Guaranteeing more for everyone to share, Oman’s flagship al Mazyona savings scheme offers the biggest RO 10 million prize money in Oman and the region.

The highlights of 2018 al Mazyona savings scheme include high value prizes for different segments, including women, children, youth and high saving customers. Adding excitement to festivals and national celebrations, the scheme rewards customers with special prizes.

Al Mazyona rewards a large number of customers every month. The monthly prizes include RO 1,000 each for 140 winners and RO 5,000 each for 28 winners across the Sultanate.

The monthly prizes for asalah Priority Banking customers include RO 20,000 each for 10 winners and RO 50,000 each for two winners. The monthly prizes reserved for al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers include RO 10,000 each for 10 winners and RO 20,000 each for two winners.

Rewarding high savings balance customers, al Mazyona has earmarked exclusive prizes, including a mega RO 500,000 year-end prize for asalah customers. The end of year mega prizes awaiting al Jawhar customers include RO 100,000 each for two customers.

Notably, al Mazyona has retained an exciting salary transfer scheme to reward winners with a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year. All that customers need to do is transfer their salary of RO 500 and above to the bank. Ten customers are rewarded every month in the salary transfer scheme.

Al Mazyona has succeeded in inculcating a strong savings culture in Oman. The objective is to create a lifetime change for winners and allow them to invest the prize money in things that will make a lasting difference and well-being of their families. The underlying principle of the scheme is that the greater the deposit balance and longer the relationship, the higher the chance of rewards. Customers can win more by saving more with Bank Muscat. The flexible scheme makes regular saving easier and is available across the largest network of branches in Oman. Al Mazyona continues to be the only savings scheme to recognise and reward loyalty for customers based on their association with the bank.

