Scouts get maritime training in Egypt

ALEXANDRIA: The Sultanate’s delegation, represented by the Directorate General of Scouts and Girl Guides, on Thursday concluded its participation in the 2nd Arab Maritime Scout Specialist Course in Egypt. The course was organised by the Egyptian Federation for Scouts and Girl Guides, Egyptian Maritime Scout from August 4-9.

The Sultanate was represented by Mazin bin Said al Shehi from the Governorate of North Al Batinah and Ali bin Marzouq al Shehi from the Governorate of Musandam.

The study aimed to prepare leaders and trainers with methods of practice in the fields of swimming, rowing, sailing, diving, marine navigation and rescue.

The study programme included practical and theoretical sessions that contained marine curricula, marine navigation courses, caravans, navigational lights, sea and ocean awareness, a number of specialised maritime navigation topics, tourism visits to discover the landmarks of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in addition to a festival to showcase maritime competitions and activities. — ONA

