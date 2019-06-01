Scorching summer is here

Muscat, June 1 – Summer seems to have arrived early with Fahud and Ibra touching 45 degrees Celsius. Ibri, Adam and Mudhaibi followed closely. Coastal areas of Sea of Oman also saw 45 degrees Celsius, while Muscat saw 44 degrees along with Seeb, Sur, Nizwa, Bahla and Rustaq on Saturday, according to Oman Met Office. While Salalah saw a high of 33 degrees Celsius Al Halaniyat Islands experienced a high of 32 degrees, but Thamrait recorded around 38 degree Celsius. The coolest was Jabal Shams as always with a high of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 16 degrees.

Although the official date of summer is June 21, the most parts of Oman felt the high temperature. When asked if summer rains could be expected the weather expert said there could be a chance of rain around the mountainous areas after four to five days but there could also be probability for the weather pattern to change within those days.

The sea conditions could be moderate to rough along Arabian Sea and western Musandam coasts. Mainly clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or formations of fog patches formations along parts of Arabian Sea coast.

