Scientific research awards winners to be announced on December 16

Muscat, June 23 – The Research Council (TRC) has announced that 162 applications for the 6th edition of the National Scientific Research Award have been received. The participants are from six different sectors: 26 of them in environment and biological resources, 33 in culture and basic sciences, 23 in energy and industry, 29 in education and human recourses, 24 in IT and telecommunications and 18 in health and social science. Among the applicants there are 110 Phd holders and 52 below PhD degree, TRC said.

The council confirmed that the number of the participants has increased significantly compared to the previous editions of the award. The first edition saw the participation of 61 PhD holders while 56 other degree holders participated in the second edition, 89 in the fourth edition and 99 in the fifth edition of the award. With regard to junior researchers, 25 of them participated in the first edition, 27 in the second edition, 43 in the third edition, 28 in fourth edition and 37 in the fifth edition. The winners of the 6th edition of the National Scientific Research Award will be announced on December 16 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Muzna al Fahdiyah