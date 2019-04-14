Schools to open today as rains subside

MUSCAT, APRIL 14 – All the educational institutions will resume classes on Monday following let-up in rains which lashed most of the governorates during the last two days. The decision was taken following discussion with Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, a statement from the Ministry of Education said. All government and private schools in the Sultanate, except in Dhofar and Al Wusta, were closed after the Meteorology department warned about inclement weather conditions in Oman on Sunday. The low pressure that has had its impact on the northern gevornorates of the Sultanate, had most of the wadis flowing to full strength.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Izki with 52.6 mm, while the lowest was recorded in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan with 2.2 mm. The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance said that the rescue teams managed to rescue two people trapped in wadis in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The condition of the rescued persons is reported to be stable. In another incident, citizens rescued individuals trapped in their vehicle in Wadi Al Ais, Musannah. Meanwhile, the weather forecast from Met Office indicates cloudy skies over most parts of the Sultanate with chances of rain occasionally accompanied by thundershowers. There are still chances of dust rising winds over desert and open areas.