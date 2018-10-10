Luban Main 

No classes tomorrow in Dhofar as Luban advances

Oman Observer

Dhofar: The Directorate General of Education in Dhofar announced the suspension of classes in all  schools on Thursday in all the governorate as cyclone Luban advances towards Dhofar.

The tropical cyclone is moving in the northwest direction towards the Coastal Dhofar and Yemen with chances of further intensification into Category 2 within 48 hours.

Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates will be affected by indirect impacts from Wednesday with high sea waves of above 3 to 4m and fresh winds. Isolated rains are expected to start from Friday.

The direct impacts of Luban by heavy rains and fresh winds are expected to affect Al Wusta and Salalah from Saturday evening.

The maximum wave length will be 6 to 8 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) urge everyone to take caution and not to risk crossing the wadis and moving away from low places.

