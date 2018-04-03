Schools honoured for excellent academic performance

MUSCAT: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, honoured schools which made progressive development in academic performance and in societal partnership and learning environment.

The minister also honoured seven schools for excellent performance in school administration.

The ceremony took place during the sidelines of the Second Forum for School Administration, which ended on Monday under the auspices of Saud bin Salim al Balushi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Education for Educational Planning and Human Resources Development.

The Ministry of Education organised the Second Forum of School Administration under the title ‘School Administration, Partnership and Qualification’. The two-day forum took place at Sheraton Oman Hotel.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Dr Madeeha, members of the State Council, members of Majlis Ash’shura, their excellency councillors, under-secretaries and Directorate-Generals at the ministry and in the educational governorates.

Saud al Balushi, said, “Schools administrations are the leading and most influential factor in the school work such as the professional teachers’ development, students’ behaviour. Therefore, it is necessary to have such forums and the Ministry of Education seeks to do this once every two years.”

In its second round, the forum targeted 500 personal of school principals and their assistants in public and private schools, administrative supervisors and supervisors of school performance evaluation, as well as the concerned authorities from the ministry, private and government universities.

The forum started with a technical exhibition in line with the ministry’s plan for digital implementation in education.

Dr Bader al Kharousi, Director-General of the Directorate-General of Human Resources Development, delivered the ministry’s speech. The opening of the forum included a video presentation titled ‘School and Future Making’ which talked about the schools’ role in development, and the importance of taking into consideration the changes surrounding the learner, namely the technological revolution, globalisation and rapid change in the working environment. It also talked about the importance of developing school programmes concerned with higher thinking skills, working methods, mastering work tools and a culture of coexistence.

Dr Amer al Rawas, CEO of Oil and Gas Technology Group, delivered a key paper titled ‘Education and its Role in Economic Competitiveness’ in the opening session. The forum included three papers presented in the main session during the first day and two papers the next day. The forum also included four parallel sessions and each different papers were presented.

The forum aims at linking the educational reality with local and international economic and administrative developments.

It also aims at formulating unified visions to enhance the integration between the school community and the local community in all its institutions, and to enrich the role of school administration in line with the aspirations of the Omani family in promoting the positive thinking of the Omani learner.

Another aim for the forum is to deepen the importance of the school principal’s knowledge of the various laws and regulations related to school community.

In addition, the forum aims at instilling positive convictions and spreading the values that help to launch the creative abilities of the workers of the educational field.

