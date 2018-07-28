LATEST NEWS Local Main 

School notebooks banned in Oman: PACP

Oman Observer ,

Muscat – Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has taken measures to stop the sale and circulation of school notebooks containing an incorrect map of the Sultanate, a statement said.

It added that an intensive inspection campaigns have been conducted in various markets of the Sultanate, which resulted in the withdrawal of a number of these books from the commercial centers of Muscat, Salalah, Nizwa, Asib and Rustaq.

The commission said that it will take legal action against the supplier.

 

You May Also Like

Oman, Tunisia sign MoUs

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, Tunisia sign MoUs

Muscat Municipality bags first prize for public services

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat Municipality bags first prize for public services

Stroke unit at Nizwa Hospital

Oman Observer Comments Off on Stroke unit at Nizwa Hospital