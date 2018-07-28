School notebooks banned in Oman: PACP

Muscat – Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has taken measures to stop the sale and circulation of school notebooks containing an incorrect map of the Sultanate, a statement said.

It added that an intensive inspection campaigns have been conducted in various markets of the Sultanate, which resulted in the withdrawal of a number of these books from the commercial centers of Muscat, Salalah, Nizwa, Asib and Rustaq.

The commission said that it will take legal action against the supplier.