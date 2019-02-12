SC holds former interim CBI chief Rao guilty of contempt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao (pictured) and in-charge prosecution S Bhasuran guilty of contempt of court for disobeying its order to not transfer Additional Director AK Sharma, who was probing the Bihar shelter home cases.

Refusing to accept the unconditional apology tendered by Rao on Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday directed him to sit in the courtroom for the remaining working hours for the day. It also levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

“The dignity of the court must be maintained, but this is brazen,” he said.

Rao and Bhasuran earned the wrath of the court for transferring Sharma from the CBI after his promotion as the Additional Director General, CRPF, without taking the apex court’s permission.

After his transfer, Sharma moved the apex court saying he could not be transferred as the CBI needed to take the court’s permission.

Appearing for Rao on Tuesday, Attorney General KK Venugopal called his decision an “error of judgment” and not “wilful disobedience” of the Supreme Court order and urged the court to take a merciful approach.

— IANS

