Sayyid Shihab leads Sultanate delegation in Jeddah summits

JEDDAH: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said arrived in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to lead the Sultanate’s delegation taking part in the GCC and Arab emergency summits, as well as the 14th session of the Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held in Mecca from Thursday to Saturday.

HH Sayyid Shihab and his accompanying delegation were received by Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Governor of Mecca Province, Adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, a number of Saudi civil and military officials, and members of the Sultanate’s Embassy in Riyadh.

Earlier in the day, Arab and Muslim leaders began gathering in the holy city of Mecca for the three summits.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed al Sabah and Sudan’s new military council chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan were among the leaders arriving in the kingdom on Thursday, Saudi state media reported.

Iran was represented at the meeting with a delegation headed by Reza Najafi, director general for international peace and security affairs at the Islamic republic’s foreign ministry. — ONA/AFP

