Sayyid Shihab arrives in Jeddah for Saudi summits

Jeddah: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said arrived in Jeddah, sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to lead the Sultanate’s delegation taking part in deliberations of the GCC and Arab emergency summits, as well as the 14th session of the Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held in Mecca al Mukarramah during May 30 to June 1.

HH Sayyid Shihab and his accompanying delegation were received by Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Governor of Mecca Province, Adviser of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, a number of Saudi civil and military officials, and members of the Sultanate’s Embassy in Riyadh.

HH Sayyid Shihab is accompanied by an official delegation comprising of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Dr Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the KSA, Dr Saleh bin Salim al Rahbi, Secretary-General at the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issaee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its

Permanent Delegate to the Arab League, Mohammed bin Nasser al Wahaibi, Head of the GCC Department at the Foreign Ministry, Shaikh Salim bin Suhail al Maashani, Head of International Organizations Department at the Foreign Ministry and some officials.

Earlier, HH Sayyid Shihab and his accompanying delegation were seen off at the Muscat International Airport by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Charge d’affaires of the KSA Embassy in Muscat.

