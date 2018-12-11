Sayyid Khalid to preside over tech ideas fest on Dec 15

Muscat: Inspired by the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos that youth and work should be top national priority, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court will preside over the conclusion of the “Technology Ideas Race for Omani Youths” on December 15.

The event, which is part of the National Youth Programme for Skills Development, is the biggest tech ideas gathering. The event seeks to short list 100 ideas for development to serve the society and support the national economy.

From among more than 700 participants, 600 Omani youths will be selected at the first stage on December 13. The graduates have presented ideas that will take part in the technology fest. Those selected will compete to qualify for the second stage of the programme during which they will receive intensive training followed by presentation of their ideas before a specialised committee and supported by Google.

The first stage of the programme was implemented in cooperation with Udacity, one of the leading foundations in the field of virtual learning. The efforts of 700 participants were crowned with success and they managed to get Nano grade, an international professional certificate that focuses on data science, software and digital marketing. These topics are key for the 4th industrial revolution.