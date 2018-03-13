Sayyid Haitham to open Al Biruni Library

Following the royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said will be the guest of honour on Thursday at the opening of the new library building for the Al Biruni Institute of Oriental.

The new Al-Biruni Library, which was built on the royal orders of His Majesty the Sultan in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, represents a major achievement in preserving and promoting Islamic heritage and culture.

The library contains a large collection of historic volumes from the Golden Age of Islamic science and thought. It holds 26,000 manuscripts, in addition to more than 40,000 rare books, some of which date back more than 1,000 years. It includes notable and valuable works by Abu Rayhan Al-Biruni himself.

The collection contains so many rare and important books that it is listed in UNESCO’s Register of World Heritage sites. The new library includes modern facilities to make works available over the internet and to preserve manuscripts and books damaged by time.

The construction of the new building of the Library of Al-Biruni is a major contribution by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said to preserving Islamic heritage and learning. The far-sighted support of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said will also ensure that Al-Biruni’s tolerant and inclusive vision for Islam is promoted around the world.

