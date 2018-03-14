Sayyid Haitham arrives in Uzbekistan

As assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said arrived in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan on Wednesday capital, Tashkent to lead the Sultanate’s delegation to inaugurate the new building of Abu al Raihan al Biruni Library, which scheduled to be held in Tashkent on Thursday. HH Sayyid Haitham and his accompanying delegation were received at the Islam Karimov International Airport by Inom Majidov, Minister of Higher Education, Uzbek officials, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan and members of the embassy. After his arrival, HH Sayyid Haitham visited a few landmarks in Tashkent.

