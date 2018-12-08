Sayyid Fahd to attend GCC Summit in Riyadh

On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, will leave for Saudi Arabia to chair the Sultanate’s delegation at the 39th Summit of GCC Leaders in Riyadh on Sunday.



The Sultanate, led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has been always keen to support the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) process so that the GCC countries can achieve their aspirations of the progress and prosperity of their peoples.



He is accompanied by an official delegation comprising Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Legal Affairs and a number of government officials.