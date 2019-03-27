Local 

Sayyid Badr visits Narashino Air Base

Tokyo: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and his accompanying delegation, visited Narashino Air Base as part of his official visit to Japan. Sayyid Badr and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the base, its assignments, roles and duties. He also viewed the Japan’s ballistic missile defence system used to protect its skies and lands. Dr Mohammed bin Said al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan, was also present. — ONA

