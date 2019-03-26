Sayyid Badr visits Japan’s defence tech centre

Tokyo: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and his accompanying delegation visited Japan’s Advanced Defence Technology Centre. The minister and the accompanying delegation were briefed by the director on the centre’s capabilities and work mechanisms, as well as the advanced defensive technical equipment provided by the centre in cooperation with private companies. They were also briefed on the centre’s technical research department, electronic and simulation systems, services and achievements in the scientific and research field. The minister responsible for defence affairs and his accompanying delegation toured some of the centre’s departments and facilities.

