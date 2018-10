Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs visited the Armed Forces Hospital (AFH) in Al Khoudh on Sunday to review the expansion project. The minister was briefed on the project by specialists from the Engineering Services at the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces Medical Services. The Minister toured the facilities during which he was briefed on the progress made in the implementation of this vital project, which will enhance the health services rendered by Armed Forces Health Services to all defence personnel and their families. During the visit, the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs was accompanied by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence and SAF senior officers. — ONA

