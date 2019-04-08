Sayyid Badr receives Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Monday Masahisa Sato, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed fields of the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries, as well as discussing a range of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the Japanese Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA