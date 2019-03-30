Sayyid Badr on Japan visit meets Hiroshima mayor

NAGOYA, Japan: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and his delegation visited Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (MAC) in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday. Sayyid Badr was briefed about the corporation and the stages of aircraft manufacturing. He had the first-hand experience of advanced technologies with which the MAC aircraft are fitted and viewed the aircraft production line and the processes of assembling parts of the aircraft. He also visited the premises of the Oman-Japan Friendship Association (OJFA) in Hiroshima city. He met with the members and the chairman of OJFA and appreciated their efforts to foster cultural relations between the two friendly countries.

As part of his official visit to Japan, Sayyid Badr and his delegation met with Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima. The mayor emphasised the depth of the Omani-Japanese relations hailing the Sultanate’s wise policy under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in fostering peace and security and the prominent role the Sultanate is playing to enhance international peace and stability. The minister and his delegation visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum where they viewed photos and materials that reveal the horror of atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. Sayyid Badr laid wreaths at the cenotaph of the victims of Hiroshima bombing. — ONA