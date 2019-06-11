Sayyid Badr meets Lithuanian foreign minister

Vilnius: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, met Linas Linkevicius, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, in the Lithuanian Capital Vilnius on Tuesday. They reviewed a group of opportunities of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade, technology and IT, finance services and cybersecurity. The meeting was attended from the Omani side by Abdulaziz bin Moosa al Kharousi, Honorary Consul of Lithuania to the Sultanate and officials. — ONA

